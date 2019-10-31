School Candidate Contest

Contest: San Mateo-Foster City School District Governing Board Member, VOTE FOR 2
Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage
ALISON PROCTOR 0 0.00%
KEN CHIN 0 0.00%
ANNIE TSAI 0 0.00%

City Candidate Contests

Contest: City of Brisbane Council Member, VOTE FOR 2
Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage
MADISON DAVIS 0 0.00%
TERRY O'CONNELL 0 0.00%
Contest: City of Burlingame Council Member, VOTE FOR 2
Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage
DONNA COLSON 0 0.00%
MIKE DUNHAM 0 0.00%
EMILY BEACH 0 0.00%
Contest: City of San Bruno Council Member, VOTE FOR 2
Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage
MARTY MEDINA 0 0.00%
LINDA MASON 0 0.00%
STEPHAN A MARSHALL 0 0.00%
IRENE O'CONNELL 0 0.00%
