San Mateo-Foster City School District Governing Board Member
City of Brisbane Council Member
City of Burlingame Council Member
City of San Bruno Council Member
Cabrillo Unified School District Measure I (2/3 Approval Required)
Redwood City School District Measure H (2/3 Approval Required)
City of Brisbane Measure E (Majority Approval Required)
City of San Bruno Measure G (Majority Approval Required)
City of Brisbane Measure C (Majority Approval Required)
City of Brisbane Measure B (Majority Approval Required)
Website Updated:
10/31/2019 11:04:37 AM
November 5, 2019 Consolidated Municipal, School and Special District Election
Results
Voter Turnout
Reports
Results
Voter Turnout
Reports
Vote by Mail Ballots: None
None
Vote Center Ballots: None
None
Voter Turnout: 0%
0%
Ballots Cast: 0
0
Registered Voters
185,623
Voter Turnout
School Candidate Contest
Contest: San Mateo-Foster City School District Governing Board Member, VOTE FOR 2
San Mateo-Foster City School District Governing Board Member
(VOTE FOR 2)
Candidate Name
Total Votes
Percentage
ALISON PROCTOR
0
0.00%
KEN CHIN
0
0.00%
ANNIE TSAI
0
0.00%
City Candidate Contests
Contest: City of Brisbane Council Member, VOTE FOR 2
City of Brisbane Council Member
(VOTE FOR 2)
Candidate Name
Total Votes
Percentage
MADISON DAVIS
0
0.00%
TERRY O'CONNELL
0
0.00%
Contest: City of Burlingame Council Member, VOTE FOR 2
City of Burlingame Council Member
(VOTE FOR 2)
Candidate Name
Total Votes
Percentage
DONNA COLSON
0
0.00%
MIKE DUNHAM
0
0.00%
EMILY BEACH
0
0.00%
Contest: City of San Bruno Council Member, VOTE FOR 2
City of San Bruno Council Member
(VOTE FOR 2)
Candidate Name
Total Votes
Percentage
MARTY MEDINA
0
0.00%
LINDA MASON
0
0.00%
STEPHAN A MARSHALL
0
0.00%
IRENE O'CONNELL
0
0.00%
School Measure Contests
Contest: Cabrillo Unified School District Measure I (2/3 Approval Required), VOTE FOR 1
Cabrillo Unified School District Measure I (2/3 Approval Required)
(VOTE FOR 1)
Candidate Name
Total Votes
Percentage
YES
0
0.00%
NO
0
0.00%
Contest: Redwood City School District Measure H (2/3 Approval Required), VOTE FOR 1
Redwood City School District Measure H (2/3 Approval Required)
(VOTE FOR 1)
Candidate Name
Total Votes
Percentage
YES
0
0.00%
NO
0
0.00%
City Measure Contests
Contest: City of Brisbane Measure E (Majority Approval Required), VOTE FOR 1
City of Brisbane Measure E (Majority Approval Required)
(VOTE FOR 1)
Candidate Name
Total Votes
Percentage
YES
0
0.00%
NO
0
0.00%
Contest: City of San Bruno Measure G (Majority Approval Required), VOTE FOR 1
City of San Bruno Measure G (Majority Approval Required)
(VOTE FOR 1)
Candidate Name
Total Votes
Percentage
YES
0
0.00%
NO
0
0.00%
Contest: City of Brisbane Measure C (Majority Approval Required), VOTE FOR 1
City of Brisbane Measure C (Majority Approval Required)
(VOTE FOR 1)
Candidate Name
Total Votes
Percentage
YES
0
0.00%
NO
0
0.00%
Contest: City of Brisbane Measure B (Majority Approval Required), VOTE FOR 1
City of Brisbane Measure B (Majority Approval Required)
(VOTE FOR 1)
Candidate Name
Total Votes
Percentage
YES
0
0.00%
NO
0
0.00%
